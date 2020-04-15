wrestling / News
Writer Andrea Listenberger Confirms Her Release From WWE
– As previously reported, a number of WWE Superstars, producers, and backstage workers have been released today by the company. Additionally, a member of the WWE creative team has also been cut. Writer Andrea Listenberger confirmed on her Twitter account today that she’s been let go. You can view her tweet on the subject below.
She also revealed she worked on the Otis and Mandy Rose storyline that’s currently ongoing on Smackdown. Listenberger wrote on the news: “Lots of people getting let go at #WWE today and regrettably, I am one of them. But I’m proud of the work I’ve been able to do since starting in Dec., and glad that the storyline I worked on resonated with so many people. That’s what writing is about for me. #OtisandMandyForever”
Lots of people getting let go at #WWE today and regrettably, I am one of them. But I'm proud of the work I've been able to do since starting in Dec., and glad that the storyline I worked on resonated with so many people. That's what writing is about for me. #OtisandMandyForever
— Andrea Listenberger (@andrea_ml) April 15, 2020
Here is the current updated list of all of today’s WWE releases:
Andrea Listenberger (writer)
Rusev
No Way Jose
Zack Ryder
Maria Kanellis
Mike Kanellis
Rowan
Sarah Logan
Mike Chioda (referee)
Primo
Epico
Billy Kidman (producer)
Pat Buck (producer)
Shawn Daivari (producer)
Scott Armstrong (producer)
Sarah Stock (producer)
Heath Slater
Kurt Angle (producer)
Shane Helms (producer)
Dave Finlay (producer)
Lance Storm (producer)
Mike Rotunda (producer)
Aiden English
Eric Young
Drake Maverick
Curt Hawkins
Karl Anderson
Luke Gallows
EC3
Lio Rush
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Calls Ronda Rousey A ‘Pampered Douchebag’, Says She Quit MMA Because She’s a ‘Mental Case’
- WWE Reportedly Told to Stop Running Events Several Times Before Being Labeled ‘Essential Business’
- Linda McMahon’s Trump Super PAC Committed $18.5 Million To Florida On Day Florida Designated WWE As An Essential Business
- XFL Bankruptcy Filing Rumored to Have Hurt Reputation of Vince McMahon, McMahon Allegedly Spent Less on XFL Revival Than What Was Earmarked