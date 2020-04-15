Writer Andrea Listenberger Confirms Her Release From WWE

– As previously reported, a number of WWE Superstars, producers, and backstage workers have been released today by the company. Additionally, a member of the WWE creative team has also been cut. Writer Andrea Listenberger confirmed on her Twitter account today that she’s been let go. You can view her tweet on the subject below.

She also revealed she worked on the Otis and Mandy Rose storyline that’s currently ongoing on Smackdown. Listenberger wrote on the news: “Lots of people getting let go at #WWE today and regrettably, I am one of them. But I’m proud of the work I’ve been able to do since starting in Dec., and glad that the storyline I worked on resonated with so many people. That’s what writing is about for me. #OtisandMandyForever”

Lots of people getting let go at #WWE today and regrettably, I am one of them. But I'm proud of the work I've been able to do since starting in Dec., and glad that the storyline I worked on resonated with so many people. That's what writing is about for me. #OtisandMandyForever — Andrea Listenberger (@andrea_ml) April 15, 2020

Here is the current updated list of all of today’s WWE releases:

Andrea Listenberger (writer)

Rusev

No Way Jose

Zack Ryder

Maria Kanellis

Mike Kanellis

Rowan

Sarah Logan

Mike Chioda (referee)

Primo

Epico

Billy Kidman (producer)

Pat Buck (producer)

Shawn Daivari (producer)

Scott Armstrong (producer)

Sarah Stock (producer)

Heath Slater

Kurt Angle (producer)

Shane Helms (producer)

Dave Finlay (producer)

Lance Storm (producer)

Mike Rotunda (producer)

Aiden English

Eric Young

Drake Maverick

Curt Hawkins

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Lio Rush