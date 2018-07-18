I Was Wrong: Extreme Rules 2018 Review

Backstory

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 was on Sunday, so let’s write a lovely review. Please note I am writing this before this week’s Raw and Smackdown LIVE.

I Was Wrong

– Didn’t catch most of the Kickoff Show. I was with family after work on Sunday and didn’t have much care in the world for Andrade Almas vs. Sin Cara. By the time I got to my place, Sanity vs. The New Day in a Tables Match was about to begin. The right trio won so no complaints I guess.

– Poor choice in starting the pay-per-view portion of the event with Team WOKEN vs. The B Team for the Raw Tag Team Titles. What happened to the usual ‘hot opener’ we have grown accustomed to? Is this the worst opening PPV match ever? Just thinking about it to myself, when has there ever been a more odd selection than a comedy tag bout with such little momentum? Either way, I didn’t pay attention and spent this time reading about on all the Hulk Hogan news. No real surprise he is back. We all knew it was coming eventually. I am such I could write 5,000 words on WWE’s decision and what it means…but really, I doubt anything changes. Business as usual. The B Team won, which is a mild upset, but in my mind, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt are also a B Team, so who cares?

– Finn Balor over Baron Corbin in a decent bout. One of the few predictions I got right on Sunday night. My stellar pay-per-view win-loss record got shattered at Extreme Rules, so I am bringing back the “I Was Wrong” gimmick. Unlike others, I actually do admit when I was wrong. Sunday was one of those cases. I was terrible at picking the match outcomes and will own up to it.

– Asuka vs. Carmella went just as I suspected, and still, I was wrong. You see, I was right about James Ellsworthless finding a way to help Carmella retain over Asuka. That was easy to predict based on the ridiculous shark cage garbage. Where I went wrong was I still figured the entire presentation would be entertaining. Nope, I was wrong. This Ellsworthless thing is just as bad as his last run and actually much worse because we have already seen it played out. Hence the dude getting canned. We saw it. We got it. We moved on. Now we’re back to pretending to care? Not happening. Nobody can tell me this is the best use of Asuka. Whether you think she is the best ever or over rated, this is not doing her any favors or the women’s division for that matter. This is Jinder Mahal as WWE Champion all over again. The ‘heel heat’ only goes so far before it is just BAD. I don’t know about you, but I’d prefer watching Becky Lynch, Charlotte, and Asuka tear it up at Summerslam in a classic versus watching Ellsworthless dangle upside from a shark cage.

– Shinsuke Nakamura is the new United States Champion. I knew I would be wrong when I picked Jeff Hardy to retain. Felt like a foolish move from the get go. Nakamura needs this after failing to become WWE Champion. His heel run has been a success, and Jeff will be find without any kind of gold around his waist. Healthy or not, fans love him. The real surprising part of this match was the quick attack and pin. Geez. Is Jeff really that hurt? Ouch. The Randy Orton post-match return was cool. He was due back soon, so the timing fit. Can we consider his actions a heel turn or just him taunting Nakamura? Either way, these guys will likely do battle come Summerslam.

– Kevin Owens defeated Braun Strowman inside a steel cage. Yep, I was wrong. Big time. This reminds me of the forgotten about Kalisto/Braun upset from RAW a million years ago. Nobody remembers it, and just like then, nobody will remember Owens actually beating Braun. Instead, it will be all about the ending visual. Kinda dangerous (even if the table was rigged to absorb the fall) and scary flashbacks to King of the Ring 1998 in the same city. Kevin Owens took a rough fall. Hopefully, he is okay. Braun losing really means nothing. He is headed towards the main event picture anyways. Like I said, all anybody will remember is the closing moments. Mission accomplished I guess?

– The Bludgeon Brothers over Team Heck No. Got the actual outcome correct, just not in the way it all happened. If Kane was legitimately hurt during the entire build up, was this all kinda/sorta false advertising? I know the argument will be that we still got the promoted tag team title match…true. However, this didn’t sit too well with me. Right when I saw Kane and Daniel Bryan getting attacked backstage, I knew this thing stunk. The whole set up and “KANE AND BRYAN REUNITE ON PPV!!!” ad felt a little dirty. No interference from The Miz. Pretty sure he was not even in town, doing something with MLB. Whatever, let’s just skip to The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan at Summerslam now.

– Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns was lots of fun. While I ended up predicting Reigns, you may remember that I was actually rooting for Bobby Lashley. The behind the scenes story of Paul Heyman working with Lashley gave me the hunch that he was actually going work with Brock Lesnar next. Exactly why Paul Heyman wanted to get a jump on the feud with his input. Same with why it was Roman Reigns who lost to The Revivial on Raw recently, NOT Bobby Lashley. Again, laying the ground work to keep one guy unbeaten and ready to do battle with the current Universal Champion. Time will tell if we actually get Lashley/Lesnar, but make no mistake folks, that is why he left Impact Wrestling earlier in the year. It was to face off against Brock. WWE didn’t cut him a fat check to feud with Sami Zayn all year. It was for big power house matches. First Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules. Next Brock Lesnar at Summerslam? Maybe. Props to both men…and oh look, another high profile clean loss for the supposed golden boy getting shoved down our throats. Amazing.

– Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax went just as I think many expected. Jax lost and can officially get the heck out of the spotlight. Bliss was the little weasel who squirmed her way to victory. Mickie James was there to look smoking hot and get a beatdown from Ronda Rousey, as Ms. Bliss escaped from the brawl. Natalya was…well, she was there too. Nobody cared. The star of the match was front row Rousey. Seriously, go back and watch her two minutes of action here. She is just on an entire different level of intensity and passion. Even a WWE Hall of Fame level performer like Mickie James seemed out of it the second Ronda came after her. Business picked up in a hurry, and I can’t wait to see The Rowdy One VS The RAW Womens Champion at Summerslam.

– AJ Styles defeated Rusev to remain WWE Champion. Easy pick. Like many bouts above, I was wrong about this having a lot of potential. Never really got into it. Rusev was clearly a fill in here. Just a disappointing effort all around, since the hype began a few weeks ago. Samoa Joe has to be next in line for a WWE Title shot, right?

– Very cool to see Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler main event a pay-per-view in 2018. Especially when you factor in the rest of the card AND this being for the IC Title. These two deserved it and if you throw in Drew McIntyre, all three of them deserved it. The IronMan Match gimmick was used well, and they followed through with the basic rules to deliver a good main event. I had Ziggler retaining but didn’t feel too confident. Even as time ticked, I kept waiting for a Seth Rollins comeback victory. Perhaps due to Dean Ambrose or Jason Jordan returning? Maybe The Hulkster was sticking around and wanted to limp his way down the squared circle? Rather we got a DRAW ending, a Kurt Angle match ruling, and a cheap heel win to close the show. Nothing terrible, nothing amazing either. I do think it was nice to give Dolph Ziggler a PPV main event win in 2018, showing why talent should always think twice before leaving. You NEVER know what might happen. Patience paid off in this case.

– Now for the big discussion about the crowd reaction in Pittsburgh. I will keep this short and sweet with five bullet points.

1. The next time you want to feel sorry for Pittsburgh getting the Royal Rumble 2014 ending, don’t. No sympathy anymore. They lost that good will.

2. The next time you complain about guys like Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler not getting the main event spotlight, don’t. This was it right here, and it got dumped on.

3. The next time you laugh when Roman Reigns or whoever you hate this week meets a hijacking crowd, remember this moment. It is wrong there, and it is wrong here. No playing favorites and picking and choosing when you want to feel outraged.

4. For those of you who read my post WrestleMania 28 RAW column from 2012, you will know I was one of the FIRST columnists ANYWHERE to say these kinds of crowds were bad. Everybody else celebrated it and enjoyed the ‘fun.’ I immediately took notice and knew it was the new “What?” chant…so yeah, chalk up another win for me.

5. In the end, I actually didn’t even notice the countdown stuff until about halfway through. Wasn’t THAT big of a deal to me. I do understand the backlash though. Two guys out there delivering the goods and getting an opportunity to prove their worth…and the usual clowns want to act goofy to brag about it later online. A shame.

SUMMARY: Lousy first half, hit or miss stuff in the middle but finished strong. The big news is that Brock Lesnar is seemingly on his way back to WWE with the Universal Championship, which ironically is also going to set up his exit. Also, Hogan being back in the fold stole headlines. This PPV did not stand much of a chance to wow after those two news stories broke. Regardless, this was a middle of the road show that I had waaaaaaaaaaaaay wrong. WWE did the best they could though. I am expecting a much better event at Summerslam with more stars appearing and a whole lot of hype.

Cheap Plugs

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @JustinWatry

Thanks.