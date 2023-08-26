wrestling / News
WWE Holds 10 Bell Salute For Bray Wyatt & Terry Funk On Smackdown, Erik Rowan In Attendance
WWE opened up this week’s episode of Smackdown with a salute to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk, with Erik Rowan joining the WWE roster on the ramp. Tonight’s show opened with Michael Cole addressing the passing of Wyatt and Funk earlier this week as the WWE roster stood on the ramp as well as Triple H and Rowan. Cole called for a moment of silence and a ten-bell salute, after which a video package for Wyatt played.
Rowan is not a member of the current WWE roster, but was a core member of the Wyatt Family alongside Wyatt and Luke Harper, aka Brodie Lee. Lee passed away in December of 2020.
This week, we lost two beloved members of the WWE family, Hall of Famer Terry Funk and the one and only Bray Wyatt.
Tonight, we pay tribute to their incredible careers. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rekZls2GrF
— WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2023
