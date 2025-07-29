WWE Holds 10-Bell Salute For Hulk Hogan To Open Raw

WWE paid tribute to the legendary Hulk Hogan again on this week’s Raw, holding a 10-bell salute to open the show. As noted, the company held a salute with the WWE roster on the stage for Hogan on last week’s Smackdown following the Hall of Famer’s passing. Another salute was held to open Monday’s show, led by Triple H.

Nick Hogan and Eric Bischoff, who were unable to make Smackdown, were present on the stage for Monday’s salute. WWE then aired a tribute video for Hogan much as they did on Friday night.