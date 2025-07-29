wrestling / News
WWE Holds 10-Bell Salute For Hulk Hogan To Open Raw
WWE paid tribute to the legendary Hulk Hogan again on this week’s Raw, holding a 10-bell salute to open the show. As noted, the company held a salute with the WWE roster on the stage for Hogan on last week’s Smackdown following the Hall of Famer’s passing. Another salute was held to open Monday’s show, led by Triple H.
Nick Hogan and Eric Bischoff, who were unable to make Smackdown, were present on the stage for Monday’s salute. WWE then aired a tribute video for Hogan much as they did on Friday night.
WWE remembers the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan with a special video tribute.
🎧 'Ordinary' by @alexwaaren pic.twitter.com/ebEhkjbiFB
— WWE (@WWE) July 29, 2025
