WWE Announces 11 New Raw & Smackdown Dates For Autumn

WWE has announced 11 new dates for Raw and Smackdown from September through November. The company made the announcement in a press release sent to 411mania. You can see the details below:

WWE® ANNOUNCES 11 NEW RAW & SMACKDOWN DATES ACROSS THE U.S.

Tickets On Sale Friday, July 25 at 10am Local in Each Market

Presale Access Begins Wednesday, July 23 at 10am Local

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 11 new dates for Raw and SmackDown across the United States. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, July 25 at 10am local.

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will make his final appearance in Chicago when SmackDown returns to Allstate Arena on Friday, September 5, followed by a return to his home state of Massachusetts when Raw takes place at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield on Monday, September 15.

Fans can now register to be the first to receive presale information by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.

* Friday, September 5: Chicago, Illinois (SmackDown) Allstate Arena – Ticketmaster

* Monday, September 8: Milwaukee, Wisconsin (RAW) Fiserv Forum – Ticketmaster

* Friday, September 12: Norfolk, Virginia (SmackDown) Scope Arena – Ticketmaster

* Monday, September 15: Springfield, Massachusetts (RAW) Mass Mutual Center – MassMutualCenter.com

* Monday, September 29: Raleigh, North Carolina (RAW) Lenovo Center – Ticketmaster

* Friday, October 3: Cincinnati, Ohio (SmackDown) Heritage Bank Center – Ticketmaster

* Monday, October 6: Dallas, Texas (RAW) American Airlines Center – Ticketmaster

* Friday, October 17: San Jose, California (SmackDown) SAP Center – Ticketmaster

* Monday, October 20: Sacramento, California (RAW) Golden 1 Center – Ticketmaster

* Friday, October 24: Tempe, Arizona (SmackDown) Mullet Arena – Ticketmaster

* Friday, November 24: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (RAW) Paycom Center – Ticketmaster