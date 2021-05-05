WWE Takes Home 17 Wins in 27th Annual Communicator Awards

WWE got a ton of wins at the 27th Annual Communicator Awards, taking home a total of 17 trophies. WWE.com announced that the company won awards for a host of their shows at the awards, which honor “excellence in strategic, effective, and meaningful communication across digital, video, podcasts, marketing, mobile, print, and more” and are chosen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts.

The company won the following “Awards of Excellence”:

* Audio & Podcasts: Podcasts – Series: Sports: WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves

* Audio & Podcasts: Podcasts – Series: Entertainment: WWE The New Day: Feel the Power

* Social: Diversity & Inclusion: WWE’s first-ever no makeup shoot

* Social: Public Service & Activism: WWE’s first-ever no makeup shoot

* Social: Social Page by a Brand: WWE Instagram

* Social: Overall Social Media Presence: WWE social media

* Social: Events & Live Streaming: WrestleMania 36

* Video: Film/Video/Television – Talk Show/Interview: WWE’s The Bump

* Video: Film/Video/Television – Sports: WWE’s The Bump

* Video: Film/Video/Television – Sports: Undertaker: The Last Ride

* Video: Film/Video/Television – Documentary: WWE 24

* Video: Film/Video/Television – Documentary: Ruthless Aggression

* Video: Film/Video/Television – Documentary: WWE Untold

* Video: Film/Video/Television – Documentary: Undertaker: The Last Ride

* Video: Film/Video/Television – Live Events: WrestleMania 36

They also won two other “Awards of Distinction”:

* Audio & Podcasts: Podcasts – Diversity & Inclusion: WWE’s The New Day: Feel The Power – “A Conversation About Racial Injustice“

* Social: Social Page by a Brand: WWE on TikTok