WWE Releases 2021 Community Impact Report, Stephanie McMahon Comments
WWE has released its second annual Community Impact Report, looking at the company’s community outreach effort. The company sent out the report earlier today, which you can check out in full here.
The report notes that WWE raised and contributed $3.9 million and had 175 global outreach events, with 275 WWE talent appearances. Stephanie McMahon wrote the following in the email sending out the report:
“Dear Partners & Friends,
During what has been defined as the most unprecedented time in recent history, WWE wanted to shine a light on the positive impact we have made together with our WWE Community partners, Superstars, employees and fans over the course of this past year.
We hope the stories you will see in our 2020 WWE Community Impact Report lift your spirits as we continue to work with our partners to deliver resources, programs and support to those who need us most. We thank you for your continued support of WWE’s Community efforts as we remain dedicated to our company’s mission of putting smiles on faces.”
