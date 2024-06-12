wrestling / News
WWE News: 2024 NIL Class Revealed On NXT, Wendy Choo Debuts New Character Twist
June 11, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE revealed the 2024 NIL class on this week’s episode of NXT. Tuesday’s show saw this year’s NIL class in the front row in Jeremy Cody, Carlos Aviles, Jaiden Fields, Darci Khan, Sirena Linton, and Abby Jacobs.
– Wendy Choo debuted a new take on her character in her in-ring return on tonight’s show. Choo defeated Brinley Reece as she debuted a dark side version of her nap-loving character, as you can see below:
Woah 😳
This isn't the same @therealestwendy we remember…#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/78qwgAVwU9
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2024
GOODNIGHT. @therealestwendy just made an emphatic statement 😱#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/zZ7YM3R9gD
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Ricochet, Creative Pitch Made for One Last TV Appearance
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Bad State Of WCW In 2000, Hulk Hogan-Billy Kidman Feud
- Bruce Prichard On Why Ted DiBiase Never Became WWE Champion, Names Stars Considered For Title Run
- Greg Gagne Recalls Bringing Hulk Hogan To AWA, What Led To Company’s Fall