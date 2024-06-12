wrestling / News

WWE News: 2024 NIL Class Revealed On NXT, Wendy Choo Debuts New Character Twist

June 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT NIL 2024 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE revealed the 2024 NIL class on this week’s episode of NXT. Tuesday’s show saw this year’s NIL class in the front row in Jeremy Cody, Carlos Aviles, Jaiden Fields, Darci Khan, Sirena Linton, and Abby Jacobs.

– Wendy Choo debuted a new take on her character in her in-ring return on tonight’s show. Choo defeated Brinley Reece as she debuted a dark side version of her nap-loving character, as you can see below:

