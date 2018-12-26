WWE News: Official Preview for 205 Live Best of 2018 Show, Superstars Promote TikTok App for Charity Benefits, and Top 10 Moments From Smackdown

– WWE.com released the following details on 205 Live, which will look at the best action from the show for 2018. You can check out the official preview below:

The landscape of WWE 205 Live changed forever when then-SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan introduced Drake Maverick as the new General Manager of the purple brand. Demanding the very best competition above all else, Maverick has helped shape the Cruiserweight division in new and exciting ways through 2018.

Tonight, WWE 205 Live will look back on the year that was, with a special episode commemorating all the action featuring your favorite Cruiserweight Superstars such as Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, Drew Gulak and Buddy Murphy.

– WWE released a new video on Twitter featuring Carmella and Dolph Ziggler encouraging fans to use the TikTok app to help benefit charities. You can check out that video below.

When you make a video on the @tiktok_us app they will give money to a charity of your choice! Give back this holiday season! https://t.co/AoFndL2PFY #ad pic.twitter.com/mGeAPsVcIU — WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2018

– WWE released a new Top 10 moments video for last night’s edition of Smackdown. You can check out that new WWE Top 10 video in the player below.