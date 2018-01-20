WWE 205 Live House Show Results 1.20.18: Enzo vs. Alexander Main Events

From Lowell, MA

Credit Anthony Pires and PWinsider.com:

I’ve got the attendance at a very reasonable 800-900 at bell time.

There is a small merchandise table with t shirts for Bray Wyatt, Matt Hardy (reborn by fate), Kalisto and Enzo. There is a generic 205 Live shirt.

JoJo is handling the ring announcing.

They opened with the same video that accompanies the weekly TV show.

1. Hideo Itami vs. Jack Gallagher. Excellent 12 minute match win by Itami with his new version of the diamond cutter.

2. Kalisto and Gran Metalik vs,. TJP and Drew Gulak. Excellent 17 minute match. These guys are holding nothing back. Gulak is an absolute master as controlling a crowd. Kalisto with the pin on TJP.

3. Woken Matt Hardy pinned Bray Wyatt with a Twist of Fate in 14 minutes. Pre match, Hardy did a great job educating the audience who probably didn’t get the Woken character. He led the crowd in the Obsolete Song. Fun little brawl and the crowd seems to be really having a blast.

Intermission.

4. Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari. These two absolutely put on a show. Crowd was completely into Tozawas HA’s. Akira with the senton off the top for the win in about 11 minutes.

5. Tony Nese vs Mustafa Ali. Decent match. Mainly grounded with Some high spots by Ali. Ali with a SPECTACULAR 450 for the pin in about 13 minutes.

6. Enzo Amore vs Cedric Alexander for the WWE Cruiserweight title with Nia Jax as referee. Crazy reaction for Enzo, cheers and boos. Running down Lowell in epic fashion, not that he has to stretch too far. Enzo showing no Ill effects of the ankle. Enzo is on fire playing to the crowd. Cedric was outstanding and Enzo kept up. Jax with a Samoan Drop on Cedric to set up and Enzo pin in 15 minutes.