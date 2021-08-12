Joe Gacy vs. Josh Briggs, Ikemen Jiro vs. Grayson Waller on Tomrrow’s WWE 205 Live

– WWE.com has confirmed the lineups for tomorrow’s edition of 205 Live. This week’s show will feature Joe Gacy vs. Josh Briggs and Ikemen Jiro vs. Grayson Waller. You can check out the details for tomorrow’s episode below:

Gacy to battle Briggs, Jiro to take on Waller on 205 Live

A must-see edition of 205 Live is set to feature Joe Gacy tangling with Josh Briggs, as well as a highly anticipated rematch between Ikemen Jiro and Grayson Waller.

The purple brand will now occasionally play host to matches where one or multiple Superstars eclipse the 205-pound weight limit, setting the stage for a colossal main event between Gacy and Briggs!

Both hard-nosed competitors were eliminated in the first round of the ongoing NXT Breakout Tournament, and it stands to reason that each will be in a foul mood and looking to take out their frustrations on the other.

Gacy and Briggs will both be making their second appearance on 205 Live, having each already picked up a win on the purple brand prior to competing in the NXT Breakout Tournament, but what will happen when these two bulls cross paths?

Speaking of NXT Breakout Tournament participants, Jiro will be looking to get back on track after being eliminated in the first round by Duke Hudson. Regardless of the early exit, Jiro remains undefeated on 205 Live and will square up with Waller.

Despite dropping his last four matches on 205 Live after a 3-0 start, including a defeat to Jiro in July, Waller has remained as arrogant as ever. Still, desperation to finally get back in the win column has to be building for the Australian Superstar.

Don’t miss a thrilling edition of 205 Live, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!