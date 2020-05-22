wrestling / News

Isaiah Scott vs. Tyler Breeze Announced for Tonight’s WWE 205 Live, Scott Comments

May 22, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Tyler Breeze has been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live. Isaiah took to Twitter to hype the match:

“If I had to root for anyone thats left in the #NXTCruiserweight tournament it would have to be @WWEMaverick. However, @TonyNese don’t think you’re not gonna be dealt with at some point soon for causing my elimination…

Tonight on @WWE205Live, I need to regain my confidence…”

