Isaiah Scott vs. Tyler Breeze Announced for Tonight’s WWE 205 Live, Scott Comments

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Tyler Breeze has been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live. Isaiah took to Twitter to hype the match:

“If I had to root for anyone thats left in the #NXTCruiserweight tournament it would have to be @WWEMaverick. However, @TonyNese don’t think you’re not gonna be dealt with at some point soon for causing my elimination…

Tonight on @WWE205Live, I need to regain my confidence…”

If Swerve wants a match to prove himself, then he’ll get one! IT IS OFFICIAL! Tonight on #205Live, it’ll be @swerveconfident vs. @MmmGorgeous! https://t.co/MVm19vVcRF — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) May 22, 2020