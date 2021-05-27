WWE 205 Live Matchups Set for This Week: Asher Hale vs. Tony Nese, Sterling vs. Daivari

– WWE.com announced the lineup for tomorrow night’s edition of 205 Live. For this week’s episode, Asher Hale will take on Tony Nese. Also, Ari Sterling will face Ariya Daivari. Here’s the full announcement:

Asher Hale to battle Tony Nese

Asher Hale, who recently accomplished his goal of making it to WWE after a 14-year trek, has turned some heads early in his purple brand tenure. Following an extremely intense battle against Ari Sterling last week, in which he came up just short, the rebellious Superstar has an opportunity to get back in the win column with a one-on-one matchup against Tony Nese.

Never one to hide his disdain for rookies, Nese seems certain to be in a foul mood when he locks horns with the exciting Hale. Will Hale be able to overcome the events of last week or will The Premier Athlete come away with the win.

Ari Sterling to take on Ariya Daivari

Ari Sterling is still getting acclimated to being a member of the WWE 205 Live roster. Although he defeated Asher Hale last week, the week before that Sterling came up short against 205 Live OG Tony Nese. Now Sterling has another opportunity with an OG in Ariya Daivari.

In a clash of styles, Daivari’s ground and pound offense will go head-to-head against The Sauce’s aerial assault. The Persian Lion, who has endured a recent losing streak, has yet to meet a fresh face that he didn’t despise, and that trend seems likely to continue when he collides with Sterling.

Don’t miss a thrilling edition of 205 Live, streaming this Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!