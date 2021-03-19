WWE Announces 205 Live Matches For Premiere On Peacock

WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s edition of 205 Live, with Ashante “Thee” Adonis going one-on-one with Ariya Daivari, and Jake Atlas squaring off with Tony Nese. The show will air live both on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Here’s the full release from WWE on tonight’s 205 Live card:

205 Live is set to play host to a pair of exciting singles bouts, as Ashante “Thee” Adonis will collide with Ariya Daivari, while Jake Atlas is primed for a slugfest with Tony Nese.

Daivari Dinero figures to enter tonight’s match in an even worse mood than usual, as he was defeated by August Grey in controversial fashion last week when Grey held the rope while scoring the winning pinfall.

Still, Daivari’s path back to the winner’s circle won’t get any easier tonight, as he’s set to take on Adonis, who enters on an impressive five-match winning streak on the purple brand.

Meanwhile, 205 Live’s other self-proclaimed OG, Tony Nese, has grown agitated with Atlas trying to “play hero,” as Atlas has watched Grey’s back in recent weeks in an attempt to even the odds against The Premier Athlete and The Persian Prince.

Atlas and Grey recently came up short against Nese and Daivari in a tag team match, but what will happen when Atlas and Nese finally meet one on one?

Find out on a thrilling edition of 205 Live, streaming on Peacock and WWE Network at 10/9 C tonight!