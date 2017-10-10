WWE News: WWE 205 Live Preview, Mickie James Talks Native American Music Awards Hall of Fame Induction

– Here is Mickie James discussing her induction into the Native American Music Awards Hall of Fame this Saturday night. She will also perform live at the ceremony…

– Here is WWE’s preview for tonight’s WWE 205 Live, which will feature TJP vs. Rich Swann…

Will Enzo Amore invoke his rematch clause against new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto?

Last night on Raw, Enzo Amore’s gift of gab got him into a tight spot with Raw General Manager Kurt Angle. The Certified G believed took issue with Kalistio receiving a WWE Cruiserweight Championship opportunity at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs. Angle listened to Enzo’s complaints and responded by telling The Realest Guy in the Room he would defend the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Kalisto later that evening in a Lumberjack Match.

With few allies outside the ring, Enzo battled the Lucha Libre sensation but lost the WWE Cruiserweight Championship following a jaw-dropping Salida del Sol from the top rope. The era of Enzo was over as Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali hoisted the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion on their shoulders in celebration. Following his victory, Kalisto dedicated the match to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, whose birthday was last night. For his part, Enzo was angered by the outcome of the match, specifically blaming Ali, who pulled Enzo from the ring during a pinfall in retaliation for Enzo attacking him earlier in the bout.

Has Kalisto restored the dignity of the division that the WWE 205 Live roster feels was lacking during Enzo’s reign, or will The Certified G invoke his rematch clause and attempt to win back his lady?