WWE 24/7 Title Match Set For Tonight’s 205 Live
November 15, 2019
– WWE announced Samir Singh will defend his WWE 24/7 Title on tonight’s 205 Live. No opponent was given.
Also announced for the show is Angel Garza vs. Jack Gallagher and Lio Rush teaming with Raul Mendoza to face Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.
205 Live will air immediately after WWE SmackDown on the WWE Network. The show will take place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia after being taped from Full Sail last week.
