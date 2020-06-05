WWE Announces Two Matches For Tonight’s 205 Live

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live:

* Jack Gallagher vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

* Oney Lorcan vs. Tehuti Miles

Also on the show will be an encore from NXT of El Hijo del Fantasma’s win over Drake Maverick to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

205 Live features pair of exciting singles bouts

Tonight’s edition of WWE 205 Live will feature a pair of thrilling singles bouts, as Tehuti Miles tangles with Oney Lorcan, while Isaiah “Swerve” Scott takes on Jack Gallagher.

Miles, an impressive standout at the WWE Performance Center, is fresh off last week’s controversial victory over Danny Burch, as replays appeared to show Miles with a handful of tights. Regardless, Miles now looks to go 2-0 against The Brit-Am Brawlers, as he’ll exchange haymakers with the ultra-physical Lorcan in what figures to be a slugfest that is not for the faint of heart.

“Swerve” also enters tonight’s edition of the purple brand having won his most recent bout, as he defeated Tony Nese on Wednesday on NXT, despite Gallagher’s looming presence at ringside. Now, Scott has a chance at redemption when he takes on Gallagher, who defeated him in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament to eliminate him from championship contention.

Plus, 205 Live will also feature an encore of Wednesday’s pulse-pounding bout between Drake Maverick and El Hijo def Fantasma to determine the new NXT Cruiserweight Championship Champion!

Don’t miss the most exciting hour of television, streaming on WWE Network at 10 ET/7 PT tonight!