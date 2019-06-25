WWE 24/7 Championship Changes Hands Five Times on Raw

– Raw saw several new 24/7 Champions crowned — most of them being R-Truth. Truth began the night as champion, having won the title from Drake Maverick at the latter’s wedding over the weekend. He proceeded to lose the title to Heath Slater, who in tern lost it back to Truth, all before the Slater’s match with Mojo Rawley. He then lost the championship to Cedric Alexander, only to have Alexander lose the title to EC3. Carmella then distracted EC3 to allow Truth to capture the championship once more and escape out of the building.

R-Truth is now an eight-time champion with a combined reign of 31+ days. He and Maverick are the only two people to hold it for more than a full day.