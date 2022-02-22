wrestling / News
WWE News: 24/7 Championship Changes Hands On Raw, Bianca Belair Beats Doudrop
February 22, 2022 | Posted by
– Reggie gave up the 24/7 Championship for love on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Reggie willingly let himself get pinned by Dana Brooke to allow Brooke to get back the title she lost on last week’s show. You can see the clip below.
This marks Brooke’s second 24/7 Championship run and ends Reggie’s third reigh at seven days.
– WWE posted a clip from Bianca Belair’s win over Doudrop from Raw, as you can see below:
