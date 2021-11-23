wrestling / News
WWE 24/7 Championship Changes Hands Twice on Raw
November 22, 2021 | Posted by
We got a new WWE 24/7 Champion — and then a second after that — on tonight’s episode of Raw. Monday’s episode saw Cedric Alexander defeat Reggie in a match for the title. However, as soon as the match was over, Dana Brooke appeared and hit a top-rope neckbreaker to pin him and take the championship.
Alexander’s title reign was his third, and Reginald’s was his second, lasting 14 days. Brooke’s win is her first in WWE.
#AndNew #247Champion @DanaBrookeWWE!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/38kGmWklOe
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2021
The celebration for @CedricAlexander was cut short because @DanaBrookeWWE is your NEW #247Champion!!!#AndNew #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9puiHvvUhg
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2021