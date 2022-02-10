Former WWE 24/7 Champion Enes Freedom A Free Agent After Being Traded & Waived

Enes Freedom (aka Enes Kanter), the NBA star and former WWE 24/7 Champion, is now a free agent after being traded by the Boston Celtics and then waived. ESPN reports that Freedom was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Houston Rockets in a deal that also saw the Celtics give up Dennis Schroder and Bruno Fernando, while getting Daniel Theis in return.

The Rockets than waived Freedom, putting him on the free agency market. The report noted that Freedom is being bought out of his expiring deal.

Freedom won the WWE 24/7 Championship briefly in September of 2019, beating R-Truth during a taping of WWE Main Event. Truth quickly won the title back. Freedom has talked about his interest in going into wrestling when he retires from pro basketball, and said he has had offers from WWE.