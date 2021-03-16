WWE 24/7 Title Changes Hands on Raw (Clip)

We have a new (old) 24/7 Champion, and no one even needed to be sneakily rolled-up this time. Tonight’s episode of Raw saw Bad Bunny hand the championship over to R-Truth in exchange for a commemorative Stone Cold Steve Austin championship title after Truth talked about what the title meant to him. Bunny said that he respects Truth and the business and handed it over.

R-Truth is now a 50-time WWe 24/7 Championship, and Bad Bunny’s sole run with the title thus far ends at 28 days.