wrestling / News
WWE 24/7 Title Changes Hands on Raw (Clip)
March 15, 2021 | Posted by
We have a new (old) 24/7 Champion, and no one even needed to be sneakily rolled-up this time. Tonight’s episode of Raw saw Bad Bunny hand the championship over to R-Truth in exchange for a commemorative Stone Cold Steve Austin championship title after Truth talked about what the title meant to him. Bunny said that he respects Truth and the business and handed it over.
R-Truth is now a 50-time WWe 24/7 Championship, and Bad Bunny’s sole run with the title thus far ends at 28 days.
More Trending Stories
- Another COVID Breakout Feared After Multiple Changes Made To This Week’s NXT, How WWE Thinks Outbreak Occurred
- Backstage Update On Where WWE Is Expected To Go After Leaving Tropicana Field
- Josh Barnett Addresses Possibility Of Bloodsport Bringing In Brock Lesnar
- New WWE Survey Asks Fans What They Enjoy About AEW Dynamite