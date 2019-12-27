wrestling / News
WWE 24/7 Title Changes Hands Three Times at MSG House Show (Video)
– The WWE 24/7 Championship changed hands not one, but three times during Thursday’s live event in Madison Square Garden. R-Truth lost the title in the middle of a handicap match against the SIngh Brothers when Samir pinned him to win the championship. Right after, Sunil rolled Samir up to win the title himself, only to lose it via roll-up back to Truth. Clips from the match are below.
Samir and Sunil’s runs as champion were the second for both; Samir won the title at Crown Jewel and held onto it for 18 days, a record at the time. Sunil won the title earlier in October and held it for eight days. Meanwhile, R-Truth’s 25th title reign lasted four days, having lost and won it back on Raw; he’s now in his 26th reign for a total of 125 days.
Back from intermission with a match for the 24/7 Championship, which R-Truth dedicates to John Cena #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/3IowSAeNUg
— Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2019
R-Truth is defending his 24/7 title against the Singh Brothers in a handicap match #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/HDDXvODZrs
— Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2019
In honor of Demolition, the Singh Brothers finish off R-Truth with a modern-day Demolition Decapitation – and Samir Singh is the new 24/7 champion #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/SS9ZpDlepC
— Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2019
Sunil Singh pins Samir for the title, before R-Truth restores order and regains the title he has made relevant #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/2mmG8iWaB6
— Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2019
