WWE 24: Becky Lynch To Air On USA Network Next Week
December 12, 2019 | Posted by
Next Wednesday after NXT, USA Network will air the documentary WWE 24: Becky Lynch – The Man. It will be the first time it aired on TV after originally streaming on the WWE Network in May.
Here’s a synopsis: WWE 24 cameras bring you unprecedented behind-the-curtain access as we witness the rise of “The Man” Becky Lynch from her Irish wrestling days to her history-making performance in WrestleMania’s first all-women’s main event!
