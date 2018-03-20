WWE News: WWE 24: Empowered Clip With Paige & Triple H, WWE Raw Social Media Score

– Last night’s WWE Raw ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. Raw had 2.034 million total interactions this week (234,000 on Facebook, 1.495 million on Instagram and 305,000 on Twitter). This is up from last week’s RAW, which drew a total of 1.964 million interactions (327,000 Facebook interactions, 1.335 Instagram interactions and 302,000 Twitter interactions). [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

– Here is a clip from last night’s WWE 24: Empowered special, with Triple H giving a pep talk to the participants of the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble and footage of an emotional Paige, who was upset about missing the match.