wrestling / News
WWE 24 Episodes Set For Next Tuesday on FOX Sports 1
April 3, 2020 | Posted by
FOX Sports 1 is airing three WWE 24 episodes focusing on WrestleManias next Tuesday before WWE Backstage. As previously reported WWE and Fox announced a major deal that would see among the various terms “22 hours of timeless WWE content to air on Tuesday nights this spring.”
Right now on FOX Sports 1, Tuesday has scheduled three WWE 24 episodes: WrestleMania 31 (8 PM ET), WrestleMania 33 (9 PM ET), and WrestleMania 34 (10 PM ET). A screenshot of the listing from XFinity is below:
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Vince McMahon Giving Him An Edict To Stop Pushing For Shawn Michaels As A Babyface Leading Up To WrestleMania XI Match with Diesel
- Brodie Lee Reveals How Vince McMahon & Triple H Reacted To Him Asking for His WWE Release, Says Triple H Was Worried About ‘Sinking Ship’ Perception of WWE
- More on Brodie Lee’s Claim that Triple H Offered to Help Get Him Into NJPW
- Stephanie McMahon Addresses Roman Reigns Dropping Out of WrestleMania 36, Says They Support Their Superstars