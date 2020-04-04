WWE 24 Episodes Set For Next Tuesday on FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 is airing three WWE 24 episodes focusing on WrestleManias next Tuesday before WWE Backstage. As previously reported WWE and Fox announced a major deal that would see among the various terms “22 hours of timeless WWE content to air on Tuesday nights this spring.”

Right now on FOX Sports 1, Tuesday has scheduled three WWE 24 episodes: WrestleMania 31 (8 PM ET), WrestleMania 33 (9 PM ET), and WrestleMania 34 (10 PM ET). A screenshot of the listing from XFinity is below: