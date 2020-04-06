wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE 24 Extra Has Edge Discussing Toronto Maple Leafs, Aleister Black & Zelina Open Battle Boxes
– WWE has released a bonus clip from last night’s WWE 24 special on Edge, with the Hall of Famer discussing his love of the Toronto Maple Leafs. You can see that video below:
– The latest “A to Z” video from Aleister Black and Zelina Vega is online, described as follows:
******PLEASE NOTE: THIS VIDEO WAS FILMED BEFORE THE QUARANTINE******
Come along as we open some battle boxes, battle some bugs on our hike and then give an XBOX to my contest winner!
What else can you expect to see on this channel? You’ll see us practicing social distancing, getting tattoos, going to comic book shops, gaming, rage quits, playing with our 6 cats etc! *IF THERE IS ANYTHING YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE: LEAVE A COMMENT IN THE COMMENT SECTION. I promise we see them all and will take them into consideration. We want to make this fun so don’t be shy.
