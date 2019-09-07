wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE 24 Special on Trish Stratus Coming, Gran Metalik Excited to Face Rey Mysterio
– A new WWE 24 special centered on Trish Stratus’ retirement match at SummerSlam is on the way. Stratus’ official website revealed the news, noting that the special will follow Stratus through the leadup to the show and the match itself. It lists the following highlights:
* Trish’s media whirlwind leading up to SummerSlam
* At home with Trish’s family
* Training in the ring
* A day at Stratusphere Headquarters
– Gran Metalik took to Twitter to share his excitment at facing Rey Mysterio on Monday’s episode of Raw in Madison Square Garden:
— Gran Metalik (@WWEGranMetalik) September 6, 2019
