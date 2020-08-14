wrestling / News
WWE News: New WWE 24 WrestleMania 36 Episode, More Superstars Episodes for Network, Summerslam Main Events
August 14, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Network News reports that a new WrestleMania 36 episode of WWE 24 will premiere on Sunday, August 23rd, the same day as Summerslam.
– WWE Network News also reports that more episodes of WWE Superstars will be hitting WWE Network on August 17th as part of the August 2020 Classic Content Drop.
– From The Mega Powers to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to Brock Lesnar, look back at every winner in the final match at SummerSlam.
