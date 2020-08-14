wrestling / News

WWE News: New WWE 24 WrestleMania 36 Episode, More Superstars Episodes for Network, Summerslam Main Events

August 14, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
WWE 24

WWE Network News reports that a new WrestleMania 36 episode of WWE 24 will premiere on Sunday, August 23rd, the same day as Summerslam.

WWE Network News also reports that more episodes of WWE Superstars will be hitting WWE Network on August 17th as part of the August 2020 Classic Content Drop.

– From The Mega Powers to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to Brock Lesnar, look back at every winner in the final match at SummerSlam.

