wrestling / News
WWE News: 25 Greatest Royal Rumble Match Moments Video, Tonight’s Live Event
January 23, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a special episode of their WWE Top 10 series, looking at 25 greatest Royal Rumble Match moments. You can see the video below:
– WWE’s live event for Sunday night is taking place in Huntington, West Virginia. The Smackdown-branded event has the following announced card:
* Seth Rollins, Big E, Kofi Kingston vs Roman Reigns and The Usos
* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs Liv Morgan vs Doudrop vs Becky Lynch
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Naomi vs Charlotte Flair