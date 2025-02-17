WWE 2K Creative Director Reveals The Most Selected Women’s Stars In Recent Games

Speaking with DS of Ring The Belle (per Fightful), WWE 2K Creative Director Lynell Jinks confirmed that they receive data on the most frequently chosen female WWE Superstars in recent video games. Here are the highlights:

On who tops the list: “We do [have access to that information]. I will say Bianca, Rhea and Becky are always on the top of that list. Bianca and Rhea, because of how hot they’ve been in the WWE in the last few years, have been huge for us, and the fact that they were also our cover athletes last year.”

On having blood in women’s matches: “Being able to like in women versus women matches, not intergender matches. You can not only, like, cut someone open and see some color on women Superstars, but also bruising, too. If you’re pounding somebody, you’ll start to see bruises on their face or on their body or whatever,” said Jinks. “Making sure that we’re trying to represent the WWE you would see on TV, like when Becky Lynch got her moniker, right? That’s how it started. That broken nose from Nia, right? So, being able to finally see that in our game is huge for us.