WWE News: WWE 2K Million Dollar Challenge Finals Today, Velveteen Dream Asks Fans About His Match With Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman Visits New York Jets

– WWE and 2K Games will hold the finals for the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge today on WWE’s social media platforms as well as FOXSports.com and their related platforms. You can find more details here.

– WWE NXT has posted a video of Velveteen Dream hitting the streets of New York to ask fans about his match with Matt Riddle at NXT Takeover tonight.

With 24 hours left until #NXTTakeOver: New York, @VelveteenWWE hits the streets and asks the people of New York who they support heading into his #DREAMmatch with @SuperKingofBros. pic.twitter.com/vW6ZmvnrJ7 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 5, 2019

– The New York Jets were recently visited by Braun Strowman, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke.