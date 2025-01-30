WWE 2K Mobile To Launch on Netflix Games This Fall

Netflix has announced a new game, WWE 2K Mobile, will launch on Netflix Games sometime in the fall of 2025. The announcement video featured CM Punk, who spoke briefly about the game. No other information was provided at this time.

The main event is coming to a phone near you as WWE 2K comes to mobile, exclusively on #NetflixGames later this Fall 2025 #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/EUUQnIa1ke — Netflix Games (@netflixgames_) January 30, 2025