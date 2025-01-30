wrestling / News

WWE 2K Mobile To Launch on Netflix Games This Fall

January 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE 2K Mobile Image Credit: Netflix/WWE/2K

Netflix has announced a new game, WWE 2K Mobile, will launch on Netflix Games sometime in the fall of 2025. The announcement video featured CM Punk, who spoke briefly about the game. No other information was provided at this time.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE 2K Mobile, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading