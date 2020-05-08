Various News: WWE 2K Team Wants Feedback, New WWE Board Game, El Phantasmo On His Best Match Finish

– The WWE 2K team is looking for feedback on the future of the franchise.

“From everyone here on the WWE 2K team, we hear you. We’re listening and your feedback means everything to us. Please go to https://2kgam.es/WWE2K20FP to share your feedback directly with the developers.”

– El Phantasmo on the best match finish of his career.

– WizKids, in partnership with WWE, will be releasing a new WWE board game called WWE: Headlock, Paper, Scissors. Amazon currently has the release date as May 15th.