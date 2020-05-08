wrestling / News
Various News: WWE 2K Team Wants Feedback, New WWE Board Game, El Phantasmo On His Best Match Finish
– The WWE 2K team is looking for feedback on the future of the franchise.
“From everyone here on the WWE 2K team, we hear you. We’re listening and your feedback means everything to us. Please go to https://2kgam.es/WWE2K20FP to share your feedback directly with the developers.”
– El Phantasmo on the best match finish of his career.
– WizKids, in partnership with WWE, will be releasing a new WWE board game called WWE: Headlock, Paper, Scissors. Amazon currently has the release date as May 15th.
Claim the Money in the Bank Briefcase in WWE: Headlock, Paper, Scissors—Coming Soon!
Hillside, NJ – May 6, 2020 – WizKids is pleased to announce WWE: Headlock, Paper, Scissors, a new upcoming release from the designers of Rock, Paper, Wizard!
In this all-new game of Striking, Showboating, and making hand signals, players select their favorite Superstar and work to gain the most popularity and reach the briefcase at the top of a 3-D ladder while making sure their opponents don’t get there first! Each round, players select shared techniques, or their Superstar’s signature technique, and simultaneously chant “Money!” “In The!” “Bank!” before revealing their technique, and their target. Superstars closest to the briefcase once all techniques are resolved become more popular, while those furthest from the briefcase gain Comeback cards. The most popular Superstar at the end of the game wins the Money in the Bank!
Featuring 12 playable Superstars including Asuka, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, and more, as well as a 3-D ladder to add a whole new dimension to the match, WWE: Headlock, Paper, Scissors will have you catapulting to fame and fortune in the ring! WWE: Headlock, Paper, Scissors is coming soon, so be sure to pre-order at your Friendly Local Game Store today!
For more information, visit: https://wizkids.com/wwe-headlock-paper-scissors/
