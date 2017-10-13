Various News: WWE 2K18 Launch Trailer Arrives, Charlotte Posts Photo Of Herself And Ric Flair, Justin Roberts’ Autobiography On Sale

– WWE Games and 2K have released the launch trailer for WWE 2K18, which will debut on October 17 for the PS4, Xbox One and PC. Those who pre-ordered the deluxe edition got early access today.

– Charlotte posted a photo of herself and her father Ric Flair from their book signing in Atlanta, Georgia.

– Justin Roberts’ autobiography is on sale today for 99 cents in the Amazon Kindle store and Barnes & Noble Nook store.