wrestling / News
Various News: WWE 2K18 Launch Trailer Arrives, Charlotte Posts Photo Of Herself And Ric Flair, Justin Roberts’ Autobiography On Sale
October 13, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE Games and 2K have released the launch trailer for WWE 2K18, which will debut on October 17 for the PS4, Xbox One and PC. Those who pre-ordered the deluxe edition got early access today.
– Charlotte posted a photo of herself and her father Ric Flair from their book signing in Atlanta, Georgia.
Parent-in-Crime @RicFlairNatrBoy he’s BACK 😎 #secondnature book! Thank you everyone who came out @VarPlayhouse Woooo! pic.twitter.com/1sOtHRVgdD
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 13, 2017
– Justin Roberts’ autobiography is on sale today for 99 cents in the Amazon Kindle store and Barnes & Noble Nook store.