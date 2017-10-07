WWE News: WWE 2K18 Predicts Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon, Fans Polled On Shane’s Craziest Moment, Bayley Prepares For Nintendo World Championships

– A new WWE 2K18 gameplay video has been released, showing a prediction for tomorrow night’s Hell in a Cell match between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens. According to the clip, Shane will pin Owens after a powerbomb.

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans what the craziest and most extreme moment of Shane McMahon’s career was. 53% voted for jumping off the Hell in a Cell at Wrestlemania 32, 24% voted for the elbow drop off the titantron on Big Show at Backlash 2001, 13% voted for being knocked off the stage by Steve Blackman at Summerslam 2000 and 10% voted for Kurt Angle throwing Shane through the glass at King of the Ring 2001.

– Bayley posted photos of herself getting ready for the Nintendo World Championships, which she will appear at today in New York City.