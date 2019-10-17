Charlotte and Ric Flair Share Their Thoughts on Their WWE 2K20 Models

– Newsweek recently spoke to WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, at a recent preview event for WWE 2K20, and they discussed the upcoming game. The upcoming game arrives next week.

Charlotte Flair commented on the detail of the game, “I’m just amazed by the detail that gets better each and every year. You get really giddy about the little things that the fans wouldn’t recognize, but I see.” She added, “The ‘C.F.’ on my boots is just like my dad’s old-school boots. Not many girls wear those old-school lace ups anymore, so those little details make a difference to me.”

Ric Flair added on how the game looks, “Stealing the show as I can only look, Woooo! If I had that hair now, I would be the number-one draft pick. What they’ve done technically to make it look so real is really phenomenal.” Flair continued on his digital avatar, “I didn’t have a huge offensive arsenal. I was more of a guy that was built to make the other guys look better.”

WWE 2K20 hits the shelve son October 22. The game will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.