WWE 2K21 Reportedly Canceled, ‘Different Kind’ of WWE Video Game Expected This Year

Former WWE video games writer Justin Leeper is reporting on Twitter that WWE 2K21 has been canceled, which is why the game was not announced around WrestleMania as it traditionally is. WWE 2K20 was largely panned by critics and gamers.

The plan remains to release WWE 2K22 in 2021, but Leeper notes that the game is not expected to be on the next-gen consoles and will be for PS4, Xbox 1, and probably PC.

Leeper notes that 2K will now be publishing a “different kind” of WWE video game later this year from a different developer.

Leeper added that back in December, there was a 50% chance that the game was canceled, then in January, it seemed as if WWE 2K21 was moving ahead and would be more or less the same as 2K20. Now the decision looks to be to scrap 2K21 altogether.

“I’m not a fan of bringing “bad news,” but it’s post-WrestleMania & I think fans deserve to know:

I’ve heard on good authority that WWE 2K21 has been cancelled.

However, another WWE branded game will enter the ring this year…”

“I don’t enjoy being negative.

I’m good at it! I don’t enjoy it.

I don’t enjoy delivering bad news.

For every 50 positive responses, there’s 1 acting like I killed their dog.

But ppl need to know:

Yuke’s was fired

2K20 was based on 2K18

2K21 isn’t coming out

If I gotta be the 1…”

I’m not a fan of bringing “bad news,” but it’s post-WrestleMania & I think fans deserve to know:

I’ve heard on good authority that WWE 2K21 has been cancelled.

However, another WWE branded game will enter the ring this year…https://t.co/zRhyz18ONI pic.twitter.com/ai10YXwy3z — Justin Leeper だよ！ (@JustinLeeper_yo) April 11, 2020