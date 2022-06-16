wrestling / News

WWE 2K22 Executive Producer Departing The Series

June 16, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
WWE 2K22 Image Credit: 2K Games

Patrick Gilmore is departing WWE 2K in search of “new adventures” after helping lead the direction of WWE 2K22. Gilmore’s experience in video games goes all the way back to Aladdin on the Sega Genesis and joined as executive producer of WWE 2K22 and helped lead a very successful launch following the poorly-received release of WWE 2K20. Patrick made his announcement on social media as seen below:

