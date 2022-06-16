WWE 2K22 Executive Producer Departing The Series

Patrick Gilmore is departing WWE 2K in search of “new adventures” after helping lead the direction of WWE 2K22. Gilmore’s experience in video games goes all the way back to Aladdin on the Sega Genesis and joined as executive producer of WWE 2K22 and helped lead a very successful launch following the poorly-received release of WWE 2K20. Patrick made his announcement on social media as seen below:

Soon, I begin a new adventure. Working on WWE2K has been spectacular and fulfilling, thanks to the incredible #WWE2Kdev team, supportive leaders at Visual Concepts and 2K, and especially the amazing and passionate #WWE2K22 community. Thank you all! Now, my watch has ended. pic.twitter.com/GcRebJQ5kp — Patrick Gilmore (@MrEpilog) June 15, 2022