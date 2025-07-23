WWE 2K25 Patch 1.21 Notes Include The Addition of Aleister Black

You don’t need to buy any DLC to unlock a new character in WWE 2K25 today. As previously reported, the Fearless Pack dropped today, featuring Jordynne Grace, Penta, New Jack, and others. In addition, 2K Games released Patch 1.21, which not only brings a range of fixes but also adds Aleister Black to the roster at no extra cost. The patch includes the following fixes:

General

* Stability and Performance improvements

* Added support for the Fearless DLC Pack

* Aleister Black added

* WrestleMania 41 Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso added

Create

* Addressed reported concerns with Hair shine value changing after being set

* Addressed reported issue with the Stay Fearless hat appearing corrupted in Gameplay and Community Creations