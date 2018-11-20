WWE News: New WWE 2K19 DLC Pack Released, Highlights From last Night’s WWE Raw

– 2K announced the Titans Pack DLC for WWE 2K19 is now available for purchase, enabling you to conquer the ring with some of WWE and NXT’s most powerful Superstars…

Today, 2K announced the Titans Pack DLC for WWE 2K19 is now available for purchase, enabling you to conquer the ring with some of WWE and NXT’s most powerful Superstars.

In addition to playable versions of Bobby Lashley, EC3 and War Raiders (Rowe and Hanson), the Titans Pack also features a unique set of Towers, each designed to test your skill with each DLC character across five matches:

In Lashley Dominates, play as Bobby Lashley to dominate each opponent, starting with Sami Zayn;

In the Top 1% Tower, play as EC3 and prove you’re born and bred for success and fame by defeating all five opponents, including Sting;

In Rowe’s Raid, play as War Raider Rowe to raze the opposition and claim victory against all five opponents, including Montez Ford;

In Hanson’s War, play as War Raider Hanson and conquer all five opponents, including Angelo Dawkins, to emerge triumphant.

For each Tower, earn in-game currency for reaching set tiers of points and for completing the Tower. The WWE 2K19 Titans Pack is available now for $9.99. Additional content packages will release in late 2018 and early 2019.

Download the Titans Pack at the following digital stores:

PlayStation Store

Xbox Store

Steam

Complete WWE 2K19 Downloadable Content Offerings

WWE 2K19 downloadable content offerings include the following items and will be available for purchase on the PlayStation™Network for the PS4™ system, Xbox Live online entertainment network from Microsoft for Xbox One and Steam for Windows PC. All content listed below is included in the WWE 2K19 Deluxe Edition and the Wooooo! Edition.

Ronda Rousey & Rey Mysterio Pack

Playable WWE Superstars: Ronda Rousey and Rey Mysterio

Ronda Has Arrived Tower

Rey Returns Tower

The Ronda Rousey & Rey Mysterio Pack is available now for $7.99.

Wooooo! Edition Pack

Playable WWE Hall of Famers (’80s-inspired): “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Dusty Rhodes and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat;

Playable characters: “Macho Man” Randy Savage (WrestleMania VIII) and Undertaker (2002);

Playable Starrcade 1983 arena;

Ric Flair attire (WrestleMania 24 robe) and Charlotte Flair attire (WrestleMania 32 robe).

“The Nature Boy” Tower

The Wooooo! Edition Pack is available now for $7.99.

Accelerator

Players gain access to all unlockable content available at launch in the game’s VC Purchasable section (excluding downloadable content);

Players can also decide the overall rankings and attribute levels for all playable characters throughout the life of the product;

The Accelerator is available now for $4.99.

MyPlayer KickStart

Players gain access to unlock and boost MyPlayer ratings and attributes made available at launch as part of the game’s MyCareer mode;

Players can also unlock all clothing made available at launch that provides attribute boosts in MyCareer;

MyPlayer KickStart is available now for $9.99.

Titans Pack

Playable WWE and NXT Superstars: Bobby Lashley, EC3 and War Raiders (Rowe and Hanson);

Lashley Dominates Tower

Top 1% Tower

Rowe’s Raid Tower

Hanson’s War Tower

The Titans Pack is available now for $9.99.

New Moves Pack

Explore more than 50 in-game moves, including the Atomic Drop into Double Leg Combo (made popular by WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy); the Exploder vs. Opponent on the Apron (made popular by NXT Superstar Tyler Bate); the Slingshot X-Factor (made popular by 205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali); and the Assisted Twist of Fate, Avalanche Splash & Side Effect Combo and the Senton & Leg Drop Combo (made popular by WWE Superstars Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt);

The New Moves Pack will be available for $3.99.

Rising Stars Pack

Playable WWE, NXT and 205 Live Superstars: Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Lacey Evans, Lio Rush, Maria Kanellis, Mike Kanellis and Ricochet;

The Rising Stars Pack will be available for $9.99.

WWE 2K19 Season Pass

Players may purchase select WWE 2K19 downloadable content at a reduced price point through the game’s Season Pass. For $29.99, a savings of more than 20 percent versus individual content purchases, players will receive the following items as they become available:

Accelerator (available now);

MyPlayer KickStart (available now);

Titans Pack (available now);

New Moves Pack;

Rising Stars Pack.

* PlayStation™Network or Xbox Live account and Internet connection required. Copy of WWE 2K19 required to play.

