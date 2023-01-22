wrestling / News
WWE News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Full Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens Royal Rumble 2021 Match
– WWE’s latest Top 10 is a special episode looking at the 30 greatest Raw moments ever. You can see the video below for the episode, which is promoting tomorrow’s Raw XXX show:
– WWE has released the full match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens from the 2021 Royal Rumble on YouTube. You can see the video below ahead of the match between the two at Saturday’s PPV: