WWE Announces Lineup For ’37 Hours Of WrestleMania’ Stream

With WrestleMania 37 just around the corner, WWE has announced the full lineup for its ’37 Hours of WrestleMania’ stream that is set to begin on Saturday.

In addition to WrestleMania 37 Nights One and Two, the company will feature Best Of specials, new programming, and much more for its biggest event of the year.

Here’s the full programming schedule from WWE:

Saturday – April 10

8 a.m. ET – WrestleMania Marathon Day 1: Best of the 2000s

WWE social platforms

1 p.m. ET – WWE’s The Bump sponsored by Xfinity

Peacock in the United States, WWE Network Free Version everywhere else and WWE social platforms

Guests: Bobby Lashley & MVP, Asuka, Damian Priest, Sasha Banks and more

3 p.m. ET – The Ultimate WrestleMania Match Card

WWE social platforms

Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, “Queen of the Ring” Alex Pagan and Ryan Pappolla work together to build the ultimate Show of Shows.

4:30 p.m. ET – La Previa – Part 1

WWE Network Free Version outside the U.S. and WWE social platforms

5:30 p.m. ET – Great WWE Debate: Greatest WrestleMania Entrance

WWE social platforms

Judge Evan T. Mack listens to arguments from WWE Superstars, pundits and hosts about the hottest button issues in the realm of the WWE Universe. While a panel of debaters make their best arguments to answer these questions, there can be only one winner.

7 p.m. ET – WrestleMania Night 1 Kickoff Show

Peacock in the United States, WWE Network Free Version everywhere else and WWE social platforms

8 p.m. ET – WrestleMania Night 1

Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else

8 p.m. ET – WrestleMania Night 1 Watch Along presented by Papa John’s

Peacock in the United States and WWE social platforms

Guests: Goldberg, Rob Van Dam, Big E, Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez and more

Sunday – April 11

12 a.m. ET – WrestleMania After Dark

WWE social platforms

Wrestling Raconteur RJ City keeps the lights on after WrestleMania for a series of interviews and games with the likes of Ric Flair, Kevin Owens, Billie Kay, the Riott Squad, and other special guests.

1 a.m. ET – The Best of WrestleMania in the 1990s

WWE social platforms

Join Todd Pettengill for a trip down memory lane as he brings you the best matches from WrestleMania throughout the 1990s.

6 a.m. ET – “Stump the Bump” Full Season

WWE social platforms

7 a.m. ET – Unbox-A-Mania

WWE social platforms

Ryan Pappolla and 2020 Stump the Bump Trivia Champion Mike Brown will unbox some rare finds online as well as cracking open cards, figures, Funkos and much more.

8 a.m. ET – WrestleMania Marathon Day 2: Best of the 2010s

WWE social platforms

1 p.m. ET – WWE’s The Bump sponsored by Xfinity

Peacock in the United States, WWE Network Free Version everywhere else and WWE social platforms

Guests: Riddle, Big E and more

3 p.m. ET – Great WWE Debate: Greatest WrestleMania Match Ever

WWE social platforms

Judge Evan T. Mack listens to arguments from WWE Superstars, pundits, and hosts about the hottest button issues in the realm of the WWE Universe. While a panel of debaters make their best arguments to answer these questions, there can be only one winner.

4 p.m. ET – La Previa – Part II

WWE Network outside the U.S. and WWE social platforms

7 p.m. ET – WrestleMania Night 2 Kickoff Show

Peacock in the United States, WWE Network Free Version everywhere else and WWE social platforms

8 p.m. ET – WrestleMania Night 2

Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else

8 PM ET – WrestleMania Night 2 Watch Along

Peacock in the United States and WWE social platforms

Guests: Kane, Mick Foley, Keith Lee, Lacey Evans, Cathy Kelley and more