WWE News: 38 Greatest WrestleMania Moments, Austin Theory Shares Pic With Trish Stratus
March 27, 2022 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 is a special extended edition looking at the 38 greatest WrestleMania moments of all time. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Watch the greatest moments in WrestleMania history, featuring title changes, returns and much more.”
– Austin Theory posted a selfie with Trish Stratus from last night’s WWE live event in Kitchener, Ontario, writing:
“Look who got to take a selfie with Austin Theory #ATownDown #allday #wwe”
Look who got to take a selfie with Austin Theory🤳🏼😜 #ATownDown #allday #wwe pic.twitter.com/bV2tQyfxHZ
— Austin Theory (@austintheory1) March 27, 2022
