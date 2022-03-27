wrestling / News

WWE News: 38 Greatest WrestleMania Moments, Austin Theory Shares Pic With Trish Stratus

March 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker Brock Lesnar WrestleMania 30 WWE Image Credit: WWE

– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 is a special extended edition looking at the 38 greatest WrestleMania moments of all time. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Watch the greatest moments in WrestleMania history, featuring title changes, returns and much more.”

– Austin Theory posted a selfie with Trish Stratus from last night’s WWE live event in Kitchener, Ontario, writing:

“Look who got to take a selfie with Austin Theory #ATownDown #allday #wwe”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Austin Theory, Trish Stratus, WrestleMania, WWE Top 10, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading