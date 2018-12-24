Quantcast

 

WWE News: 5 Things to Know Before Christmas Eve Raw, Hidden Gems Clip Features The Rockers vs. The Midnight Express, and The New Day Tells a Christmas Story

December 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dean Ambrose WWE RAw

– WWE Now released a “5 Things You Need to Know” before tonight’s Christmas Eve edition of Monday Night Raw. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new Hidden Gems clip featuring The Rockers (Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty) vs. The Midnight Express from AWA’s Christmas Night 1987. You can check out that WWE Network clip below.

– WWE released a video of The New Day telling a Christmas story. You can check out that yuletide video posted by WWE on Twitter below.

