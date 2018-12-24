wrestling / News
WWE News: 5 Things to Know Before Christmas Eve Raw, Hidden Gems Clip Features The Rockers vs. The Midnight Express, and The New Day Tells a Christmas Story
– WWE Now released a “5 Things You Need to Know” before tonight’s Christmas Eve edition of Monday Night Raw. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a new Hidden Gems clip featuring The Rockers (Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty) vs. The Midnight Express from AWA’s Christmas Night 1987. You can check out that WWE Network clip below.
– WWE released a video of The New Day telling a Christmas story. You can check out that yuletide video posted by WWE on Twitter below.
Simply put: #TheNewDay are great #Christmas storytellers. pic.twitter.com/N3fzwenWp9
— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2018