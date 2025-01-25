wrestling / News

WWE News: A-Town Down Under Moved To Raw, Michelle McCool And Mark Henry Appear On Smackdown

January 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Austin Theory Grayson Waller WWE NXT A-Town Down Under Image Credit: WWE

– A-Town Down Under are now Raw superstars, with their move to the Monday night brand announced on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Nick Aldis inform Grayson Waller and Austin Theory that they had been transferred to Raw through the transfer window:

– WWE Hall of Famers Michelle McCool and Mark Henry were both in attendance at Friday’s show and were shown in the crowd:

