wrestling / News
WWE Advertises AAA Mega Title Match For Worlds Collide
May 26, 2025 | Posted by
WWE advertised an AAA Mega Championship match for Worlds Collide on Raw, and it appeared to contain a spoiler. The company advertised El Hijo del Vikingo defending the title against Chad Gable for the June 7th PPV, as you can see below.
The issue here is that as of new, Vikingo is not the Mega Champion. Alberto El Patron will defend the title against Vikingo on May 31st.
The updated card for Worlds Collide is:
* AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable
* Legado Del Fantasmo vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano
🔥 JUST ANNOUNCED:
EL HIJO DEL VIKINGO battles CHAD GABLE at #WorldsCollide!
SATURDAY, JUNE 7th 3ET/12PT pic.twitter.com/Y7Ri7s420v
— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025
