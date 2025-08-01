WWE, AAA Reportedly Considering AAA Mega Title Run For Dominik Mysterio

A new report says that WWE and AAA are considering a Mega Championship reign for Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom is set to battle Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano, and current champion El Hijo del Vikingo for the latter’s championship at Triplemania XXXIII. WrestleVotes reports (per Fightful) that the companies are considering having Mysterio win the title.

Mysterio is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion. It waS noted that the notion of the AAA Mega Champion appearing weekly on Netflix is “appealing” to everyone involved.

Triplemania XXXIII takes place on August 16th.