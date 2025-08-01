wrestling / News

WWE, AAA Reportedly Considering AAA Mega Title Run For Dominik Mysterio

July 31, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE WrestleMania 41 Dominik Mysterio Image Credit: WWE

A new report says that WWE and AAA are considering a Mega Championship reign for Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom is set to battle Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano, and current champion El Hijo del Vikingo for the latter’s championship at Triplemania XXXIII. WrestleVotes reports (per Fightful) that the companies are considering having Mysterio win the title.

Mysterio is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion. It waS noted that the notion of the AAA Mega Champion appearing weekly on Netflix is “appealing” to everyone involved.

Triplemania XXXIII takes place on August 16th.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AAA, Dominik Mysterio, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading