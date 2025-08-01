wrestling / News
WWE, AAA Reportedly Considering AAA Mega Title Run For Dominik Mysterio
July 31, 2025 | Posted by
A new report says that WWE and AAA are considering a Mega Championship reign for Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom is set to battle Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano, and current champion El Hijo del Vikingo for the latter’s championship at Triplemania XXXIII. WrestleVotes reports (per Fightful) that the companies are considering having Mysterio win the title.
Mysterio is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion. It waS noted that the notion of the AAA Mega Champion appearing weekly on Netflix is “appealing” to everyone involved.
Triplemania XXXIII takes place on August 16th.
More Trending Stories
- Dave Meltzer Disputes Claim From Brian Gewirtz on WWE: Unreal on Kevin Owens Beating Cody Rhodes for the WWE Title
- Note on WWE Hall of Famer Spotted in New Jersey Ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025
- Kevin Nash Recalls Mistrust With Hulk Hogan At First, How Hogan Would Carry A Knife
- Cody Rhodes Addresses AEW Exit, Says He Felt ‘Disrespected’ But There’s Still Love There