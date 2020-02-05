wrestling / News

WWE Abandons Attempt To Trademark EC3’s Name

February 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that WWE has abandoned their attempt to trademark the name of EC3 on January 25 after not responding to a notice of initial refusal on July 24 last year. They had six months to do so. The refusal was because EC3 already had a registered trademark on the name as of April 23 of last year. WWE can try to apply again at a later time.

