wrestling / News
WWE Abandons Attempt To Trademark EC3's Name
February 5, 2020
PWInsider reports that WWE has abandoned their attempt to trademark the name of EC3 on January 25 after not responding to a notice of initial refusal on July 24 last year. They had six months to do so. The refusal was because EC3 already had a registered trademark on the name as of April 23 of last year. WWE can try to apply again at a later time.
