WWE Accidentally Released an In-House NXT UK Rehearsal Feed on YouTube (Video)

– According to a report by Vice, WWE appears to have accidentally released an in-house production feed of NXT UK TV tapings on Saturday (Nov. 16). The feed included closed-door pre-show rehearsals for NXT UK. Per the report, it was found as an unlisted video on the official WWE YouTube channel.

It’s rare that fans get to see a look at WWE’s closed-door rehearsals. The production feed reportedly lasted for eight hours, and it included the following elements (via Vice):

* 35 minutes of rehearsals

* Almost 150 minutes of a black screen

* The entire taping of the event

* Announcers Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness’s off-air banter

* Phillips, McGuinness, and ring announcer Andy Shepherd re-recording lines

* Every word said into staffers’ headsets and earpieces by their producer

The report added that the feed mysteriously appeared on another fan’s YouTube on Saturday night. The claim was that it showed up on his Roku while YouTube was on AutoPlay. The report notes that an unlisted video is not something that should be available through AutoPlay on YouTube.

The rehearsal feed shows NXT coach Shawn Michaels helping set up a brawl between Gallus and Imperium. Additionally, there are rehearsal segments in an empty arena. Wrestlers are also instructed where to stand during their introductions.

The feed also had audible headset chatter from what’s believed to be NXT UK producer Jon Briley. Briley is an independent wrestling promoter who also produces the NXT UK brand. There’s also a moment where it sounds like he’s likely imitating WWE Chairman Vince McMahon over headset.

It’s unknown how the video was able to show up in AutoPlay. Per the report, a Reddit theory suggests that the video was briefly public on WWE’s YouTube channel and indexed at one point and was not taken out when it was switched back to unlisted.

You can check out some clips of the NXT UK TV taping rehearsals that were taken from the feed below, courtesy of Vice.





